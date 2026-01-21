Preparing your home as frigid temperatures approach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With cold temperatures approaching this weekend, area utility companies share tips on how to protect your family and home this winter.

To reduce the risk of frozen pipes, Atmos Energy recommends letting faucets run at a trickle and leaving the cabinet doors open.

Atmos Energy and the Kansas Gas Service suggest keeping all windows and doors closed, after checking for and repairing any gaps or cracks, to help retain heat inside.

Atmos Energy also stresses that you should never heat your home with an oven or gas stovetop.

Utility companies shared the importance of keeping gas meters and external vents for natural gas appliances clear of snow and ice. When these become covered, it can pose safety risks and make them difficult to reach in an emergency.

Other tips include setting water heater temperatures to 120 degrees Farienheit, changing or cleaning air filters, and checking smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

