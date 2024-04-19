Preschoolers at The Learning Experience raise money for local girl's Make-A-Wish

OVERLAND PARK, Ks — There is no age limit when it comes to making a positive difference. Preschoolers at The Learning Experience in Overland Park are raising money to help make the wish of a local girl come true.

They work each year with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and raise as much money as they can to grant the wishes of young children who are battling chronic illnesses.

“We have a ‘why’ and that is Kaylee," said Simone Muller, associate director at The Learning Experience. "She actually attends our Liberty location. It’s special to us because we actually know where the money is gonna go.”

Three-year-old Kaylee is battling leukemia, and her wish to go to Walt Disney World.

Shaneeka Williams, one of the teachers at The Learning Experience, says her preschoolers understand the magnitude of what they are doing for Kaylee.

That is why teaching children about charity and empathy is crucial.

“It’s crucial at these ages because we’re teaching kids how to interact socially with other people and being able to have ability to give back,” said Williams. “As they get older, they’ll learn how to pick up on those behaviors and those strategies, 'How can I help you?' And we see it now, they’re like, 'Oh, I can share this with you!'"

For the month of April, the childcare center is hosting money wars, silent auctions and various community fundraisers.

With over 500 locations nationwide, teachers and students hope to raise $3 million this year.

The collective effort of young hearts will grant the wishes of 600 children.

“It touches your heart just a little bit because they know, they have those feelings, and it brings out feelings that your children probably didn’t even know they had,” said Ashley Denhof, director of The Learning Exchange.

