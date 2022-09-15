Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

President Biden says tentative railway labor agreement has been reached

Joe Biden
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Johnstown Train Station, Sept. 30, 2020, in Johnstown, Pa. President Joe Biden believes that unions built the middle class. He also knows a rail worker strike could damage the economy ahead of midterm elections. That leaves him in the awkward position of espousing the virtues of unionization even as members of his administration work to keep talks going in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers aimed at averting a shutdown. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 4:34 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 05:34:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.

He said the tentative deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.”

The agreement is “an important win for our economy and the American people,” Biden said in a statement. “It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years.”

Biden said the rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions and “peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned.”

He called the agreement “a victory for railway companies” and said they would be able to “retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock