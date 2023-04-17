President Biden spoke with Ralph Yarl's family, offered prayers before charges announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moments before charges were announced in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, his family spoke with President Joe Biden over the phone, according to the family's attorney.

Biden offered his prayers for Yarl's health and for justice, according Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, who represent Yarl's family.

“Moments after the family got off the phone with President Biden, who offered his prayers for Ralph’s health and for justice, we learned that the prosecutor will be charging the man who is responsible for the deplorable shooting of this innocent boy," Crump and Merritt said in a joint statement.

Andrew Lester, 84, was charged with two felonies — first-degree assault and armed criminal action — for shooting Yarl.

When announcing charges against Lester, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said there was a "racial component" to the case, but wouldn't eloborate.

Still, Crump and Merritt said the charges were a step in the right direction.

"Gun violence against unarmed Black individuals must stop," Crump and Merritt said in the statement. "Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted. While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph while he works towards a full recovery.”

Earlier Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris offered prayers for Yarl as he continues his recovery.

