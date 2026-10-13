President Trump to hold midterm rally next week in Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump plans to host a midterm rally on Monday, Oct. 19, in Wichita, Kansas.

The announcement follows a post Trump made Monday on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying he planned to hold a “Kansas Style Rally” in honor of Republican Sen. Roger Marshall “very soon.”

Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton, pastor of Methodist megachurch Church of the Resurrection, in a tight Kansas Senate race.

The venue for Trump's rally has yet to be announced. However, a timeline is set: doors will open at 2:30 p.m., the program begins at 4:30 p.m. and remarks are set for 6 p.m.

Vice President JD Vance was in the Kansas City area last month. He announced Operation Heartland Surge and Operation No Doze in KCMO and attended a campaign rally for Marshall in Olathe.

—