Pressure of making adjustments for business owners, consumers following impacts of tariffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wall Street took a hit Thursday, and those supporting President Donald Trump's tariff policy stress a wait-and-see approach.

KSHB 41's Lily O'Shea Becker amplified the voices of an economist and a local business owner who knows all about the pressure of making adjustments.

At Presence Chiropractic in Waldo, chiropractors Derek Garcia and Maran Tennis practice patience with their clients.

"A lot of people coming in, they're looking for the short-term benefit," Garcia said.

However, the chiropractic couple goes beyond adjustments, hoping to help their clients form lifestyle habits so the pain subsides and doesn't return. Their holistic approach takes months.

"Sometimes I describe it as, it's a proactive approach to health, rather than reactive," Garcia said.

President Trump's supporters stress that the intended international trade reset won't happen overnight.

"This is short-term pain for long-term gain," U.S. Rep. Mark Alford said Wednesday.

Economist Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence, says Americans are going to face some pain points.

“Well, they’re going to see higher prices in certain categories, at least short term," he said. "And by short term, I’m talking probably the bulk of the summer into the fall."

Kuehl said prices on perishable products like fruits and vegetables will be impacted first.

But just like Garcia and Tennis, Kuehl advises patience.

"They’re probably going to see a lot more short-term pain because prices are going to go up, but, at some point, they will begin to diminish," Kuehl said.

Kuehl said he thinks consumers' buying habits may change as prices fluctuate.

"There’ll be things that will be harder to afford," he said. "It wouldn’t surprise me if people began to change everything from their entertainment options to what they buy at the grocery store, just depending on what the prices are.”

