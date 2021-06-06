First ever Pride Month event celebrated in the 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time ever, a Pride Month event was held at the 18th and Vine District on Saturday.

The LGBTQ+ community and others gathered at Soiree Steak and Oyster House for a "Pride Brunch."

People also had the chance to enjoy a show which highlighted LGBTQ+ community organizations in Kansas City, Missouri.

The organizations included Freedom House Collective, The Transgender Empowerment Society, Zekes Freedom Foundation and Our Spot KC among others.

One organizer told 41 Action News that black and brown people in the LGBTQ+ community are often overlooked, and this was a chance to celebrate them.

"This is the place where everybody is going to feel welcome with no type of judgement on you, already? This is the place where people can come and be themselves. That's what pride is about," Quez, who hosted the brunch said.