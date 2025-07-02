Priority Yard & Train to cut 75 jobs from Kansas City, Missouri, facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Automotive railroad service provider Priority Yard & Train notified state officials Tuesday about plans to lay off 75 workers from its facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kentucky-based company helps to load and unload automobiles that have been transported by freight trains to rail yards across the country, among other services.

In Tuesday’s WARN filing with Missouri officials, the company said it would cut 75 jobs at its facility located at 12801 NE 41st St., adjacent to the sprawling Norfolk Southern yard off of Missouri Highway 210 and Missouri Highway 291.

The layoffs are set to take effect on Aug. 31, 2025.

