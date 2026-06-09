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Probable lightning strike sets Lee's Summit home on fire

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Lee's Summit Fire Department
A second alarm fire response late Thursday night into Friday morning helped Lee’s Summit firefighters turn back a blaze at a food distribution warehouse.
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit family has been displaced after a probable lightning strike started an attic fire Tuesday morning.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a house fire just after a caller reported smoke coming from the attic around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Northeast Country Lane.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of the two-story, single-family home.

The family had evacuated and was safe outside.

Crews accessed the attic, removed part of the ceiling and extinguished the fire by 7:52 a.m.

The fire was contained to the attic, with no extension into the living areas.

Preliminary Fire Department findings indicate the fire was likely caused by a lightning strike as storms moved through the area.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

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