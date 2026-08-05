Project proposed for Gardner would include concert venue for 15,000 fans, mixed-use development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gardner will be a much different city if a planned 335-acre development becomes reality. The plan includes a 15,000-seat concert venue, recreation and mixed-use development.

A news release from Velocity Arts states the master plan is "designed to create new opportunities for residents, visitors, students and businesses while establishing Gardner as a regional destination for entertainment, learning and community gathering."

Josh Shibler, CEO of Velocity Arts, said in the release the company plans to give people a chance to have a variety of experiences.

In addition to the concert venue, the company plans to build a performing arts center, esports arena, restaurants and a host of other businesses, the release stated.

"The City of Gardner is excited about the opportunity to welcome this proposed project to our community, and we appreciate Velocity Arts’ interest in Gardner and the potential economic and entertainment opportunities it could bring,” Mayor Todd Winters said in the news release.

KSHB 41 reached out to Velocity Arts for more information about the project but did not hear back.

The city of Gardner deferred comment to Velocity.

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