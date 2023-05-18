Prom for senior citizens returns for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Special moments were a part of the first senior prom in 4 years for residents at an Overland Park memory care facility.

The COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible for Morningside Place to hold their Senior Prom.

But Wednesday,. there were the preparations and then the prom.

“They’re putting the makeup on me and doing my nails,” said Rita Hauschild, a Morningside Place resident.

The hair tools were hot and the air thick with hairspray Wednesday afternoon in the rush to get ready.

“I told then I wanted some curls just now instead of just straight,” said Hauschild.

Certified nursing assistants kept the salon chairs rotating.

“I’ve been doing makeup and hair,” said Morningside Place CNA Mariana Gonzales.

They gave residents makeovers that included new outfits, manicures and hairstyles.

“Fix me up,” said Sharon Costanza, a Morningside Place resident. “Here I am, my nails! I’m not sure what to expect, but I just want to see it so badly. I can’t wait to see what’s happening. I’m going to love every bit of it. I’m just so happy I even got to go.”

The residents were nervous, but Gonzales told them she would be at the prom to help them.

With preparations complete, it was off to the senior prom and a chance to hang out with residents from Silverado Overland Park Memory Care Community, Benton House, Addington Place of Prairie Village, and Sparkling Fountain Home.

“They are just like you and me. They may have a dementia diagnosis, but it doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the things we all enjoy,” said Chasity Robinson Mwangi, Morningside Place Community Relations Director. “They love music, they love getting together and sharing meals with one another.”

The rhythm of this special night was felt throughout the prom.

“I hope they walk away feeling like this was the best time of their lives,” said Robinson Mwangi. “I know they have other memories, I hope they remember that were good parts of their lives. I hope we were able to create something special for them.”