Propane leak causes evacuations in McLouth, Ks.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in 15-20 homes east of McLouth, Kansas were forced to evacuate Thursday night.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Keith Jeffers says Enterprise Pipeline noticed the leak shortly after 7:00 p.m., causing emergency officials to evacuate the residents due to safety concerns of a possible explosion.

Red Cross is at the McLouth Fire station and MCLouth Methodist Church to provide assistance for displaced persons.

K16 Highway between McLouth and 251st Street including Fairmount Road and Dempsey Road are shut down.

jeffers says the eight inch pipeline leak is in a farm field, and Enterprise Pipeline says the main shutoff is 10 miles away, meanwhile crews are burning off some gas, but if the leak can be isolated this morning after daylight, and if some gas dissipates, most residents may be able to get back to their homes approximately 3p.m. this afternoon. Each home would then have to be inspected for gas levels before residents could enter.

After daylight emergency officials will study a "plume map", and depending on weather and other factors, the Lake Dabinawa community of 300 or so homes could possible be evacuated.

Jeffers says the biggest danger is possible explosion hazards, but not a huge danger to

Jeffers say it may take a couple days to burn off the propane.