Proposed Missouri congressional map splits Kansas City 3 ways, opponents call it gerrymandering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers are turning their attention to Missouri's congressional map as critics call the proposed changes illegal gerrymandering that would weaken Kansas City's political representation.

The redistricting proposal would split Kansas City into three districts instead of the two it is currently divided between.

The largest change affects the 5th district, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat.

"It's a purely political move," Cleaver said. "It is unconstitutional. It is illegal. And it's unnecessary."

On Saturday, Cleaver was joined by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar to talk about redistricting. She said it's a national issue.

"By dividing this up three different ways and hacking up this great city — a city that is thriving, and where a congressman has done so much for you — it diminishes the power of this city,” Klobuchar said.

"I think the point is to separate people," Cleaver added. “It's tearing us apart, pulling us apart when we don't need to be apart."

Brookside resident Marsha Lerenberg attended Saturday's event and said she would be directly affected by the proposed changes.

"It's so frustrating, what's going on," said Brookside resident Marsha Lerenberg. "Our voices would be lumped in with people who are hundreds of miles away. That's not how it's supposed to work."

"We believe that our voters and our members should be able to pick their politicians — rather than having our politicians pick their voters,” said Zack Dunn, governmental affairs director for the Missouri and Kansas Laborers District Council.

We attempted to reach Gov. Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Republican Party. We didn’t hear back on Saturday, but on Aug. 29, Kehoe posted a video on social media about it.

"Missouri's conservative, common-sense values should be truly represented at all levels of government," Kehoe said.

According to him, redistricting would accomplish that.

“I want to assure you this is not a decision I made lightly. I hope the legislature will work together to pass this map and the critically needed IP reform to stay true to our Missouri First values. This is about clarity for voters and ownership of our future,” Kehoe said.

We also reached out to Congressman Mark Alford. His team pointed us to his statement from Aug. 30.

On X (formerly Twitter), Alford wrote:

It is an honor to represent the constituents of the Fourth District of the great state of Missouri. Regardless of where district lines may fall, we will continue to advance the America First agenda while providing top-notch service to ALL constituents, no matter their political affiliations. We have said from the outset this effort is between the White House, Governor Kehoe, and the state legislature. Now that the governor has called for a special session on this matter and to reform the ballot initiative petition process, we stand behind him. I trust Mike Kehoe and our state lawmakers to ensure the conservative values of the majority of Missourians are adequately represented in Congress. Congressman Mark Alford on X

Lerenberg says her fight is not over.

"We won't stay silent while they try to take away our vote," she said.

