Proposed redistricting lines would divide Kansas City, Missouri's Northeast neighborhood into 3 districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If proposed redistricting is approved, Missouri's 4th, 5th and 6th Congressional Districts would meet at the area of Gladstone and Independence avenues in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood, according to an employee in the Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives' office.

Redistricting lines would split KCMO's northeast neighborhood into 3 districts

Independence Boulevard Christian Church is located at the proposed three-way district intersection, at 606 Gladstone Avenue. The church's pastor, Mindy Fugarino, joined protesters in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Wednesday at a rally against the redistricting.

"I believe the dividing line is literally right at our church's intersection," Fugarino said. "So, our neighbors and our participants will be divided into all three."

Fugarino also leads Intersect KC, which is housed inside the same building at Independence Boulevard Christian Church. The nonprofit primarily works with food-insecure and unhoused people in the Northeast neighborhood.

Jake Weller/KSHB Pastor Mindy Fugarino

"We're very concerned about the watering down of voices in our neighborhood," she said.

The nonprofit works to bring the community together through free events, classes and meals, Kay Smith, who works at both Independence Boulevard Christian Church and Intersect KC, said.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Kay Smith

"The Northeast is, there's such a thriving community that wants to come together and works so hard to fight the poverty that's happening here," Smith said.

Every Monday night, Intersect KC serves 500 to 700 people a hot meal.

"It's no questions asked," Smith said. "We don't want any barriers to our services."

Missouri Republicans say congressional redistricting will make districts more competitive. Democrats say it's gerrymandering to oust U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's blue seat in Missouri's 5th Congressional District.

As the nonprofit works to build up that community, proposed redistricting lines would divide its representation.

Fugarino worries about the community's voice and its needs if it's split into three districts.

"Our voices have already been easily ignored due to the political dynamics, and by trying to split us up even further, it feels like a lot of our representatives have not shown a pattern of paying attention," Fugarino said.

—