Protests and parties: Kansas City, Missouri, residents react to Big Beautiful Bill

While many Kansas City residents enjoyed Fourth of July festivities, protesters gathered at Mill Creek Park to voice concerns about the Trump administration and the Big Beautiful Bill.

"There's other places I'd probably rather be, but I think this is more important," said Jim Kuder.

"I felt that it was really important to show my kids, and those kids that I teach, that it is so important to get out and exercise your right for peaceful protesting," said Meagan Parks.

When asked about their thoughts on President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, many expressed concerns. The President signed the bill into law on Friday.

"The major cuts to health care and the tax benefits to people that make a whole lot of money, that doesn't sit well with me," said Katie Christensen.

"I was crying all day yesterday about how many people are going to lose healthcare and their freedoms, and that's why we're here," said Cassandra Collins.

In Kansas City, Missouri's Coleman Highlands neighborhood, many families continued with traditional celebrations.

"We're still out here having a good time with our family and celebrating cause that's what's important," said Annie Wright.

However, Wright acknowledged worries about future impacts.

"Everything's gonna cost more, everything's gonna be harder on families," Wright said.

As it says in its name, the bill is big, so it's easy to find things you do and don't like.

"[I] probably don't agree with everything, but there are a lot of things that I do like about it," said Nicki Salido. "I feel good about the administration and what they're doing."

This Fourth of July demonstrated Americans exercising their rights to both speak freely and gather in celebration.

"We gotta stand up to what's right," Kuder said.

