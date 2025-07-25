Public health advisory issued due to sewer line break at 87th Street, Mission Road in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and Johnson County Wastewater have issued a public health advisory to residents and businesses near 87th Street and Mission Road in Leawood due to a sewer line break.

Crews have diverted the flow away from the broken forcemain to a second functioning forcemain, and the active leak has subsided.

Due to the potential risk of E. coli exposure, JCDHE says people should avoid contact with standing water in the area until further notice.

Residents should also keep their pets away from standing water in the affected areas, officials said.

The sewer line break will not impact the public water system, according to officials.

Sanitary sewer service in the area is not affected, officials said.

Crews are working to clean up the area to prevent further contamination.

Johnson County Wastewater's water quality lab team is testing the water in the area, which includes the waters upstream of the break, the creek leading to the pond, the pond waters, and the water downstream of the pond.

The testing locations are marked on the image below.

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

