Public health officials identify 1st known cases of clade I mpox in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) on Friday identified two adult Missouri residents with clade I mpox.

Health officials said those are the first known clade I mpox cases in Missouri and the thirteenth and fourteenth cases nationally.

Both people had recently traveled internationally to countries where mpox is more prevalent, according to officials.

An investigation revealed that the two cases are unrelated and are not believed to be connected to any locally acquired mpox cases.

Dr. George Turabelidze, state epidemiologist, said that while mpox is still active, the risk to the general public remains low.

“We recommend those who are at risk for mpox infection to get vaccinated and ensure they complete the 2-dose series,” Dr. Turabelidze said.

Officials said mpox is caused by two different genetic types of the mpox virus, called clade I and clade II.

Both types of the virus are spread primarily through direct physical contact with a symptomatic person with mpox or through contact with used items contaminated with the mpox virus, according to officials.

Symptoms of mpox, which may develop before a rash, can include fever, chills, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches, sore throat, or swollen lymph nodes.

A person with mpox can spread the virus beginning when they first develop symptoms, and they remain contagious until their rash has fully healed and a new layer of skin has formed.

The virus is not spread through the air.

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