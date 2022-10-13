Public hearings set for Spire’s requested rate increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State regulators want to hear from customers of Spire Energy as it considers a request from the natural gas utility company to raise rates.

According to filings with the Missouri Public Service Commission, Spire estimates the rate increase will cost the average customer about $11 per month. The utility needs to collect $144 million to pay for employee salaries as well as infrastructure and technology upgrades. Spire says a 2021 rate increase did not reflect actual costs of its essential services, particularly when it comes to salaries for its 2,500 employees. A subsequent audit led to this year’s request.

“There has been some accounting changes for part of our employee salaries - folks who are providing this valuable service every day - that was was an issue and how that was accounted for,” explained Scott Weitzel, Spire’s vice president of regulatory and governmental affairs. “The [Missouri Public Service] Commission directed us to do a study on on our employees time, and then come back to reset that expense. Our employees are one of our greatest expenses and one of our greatest assets.”

Should the Missouri Public Service Commission approve the request, rates would take effect before the end of February 2023.

Today, October 13, the public service commission will host a virtual public hearing. To participate, visit Webex’s website and enter the following meeting number: 2469 900 3915. You may have to enter the following password as well 0179. You can also call 1-855-718-6621 and enter the same information to participate over the phone.

Next Tuesday, October 18, the state will host a public hearing in-person. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1600 E. 17th Terrace, Kansas City, Mo.

To view more about Spire’s request, you can search for case number GR-2022-0179 on the MPSC’s website.

Spire and Kansas Gas Service have also predicted increases for the cost of natural gas this winter. The utility companies do not earn a profit on the amount they charge for natural gas; regulators ensure utilities simply pass on the price of gas from the wellhead to the customer.