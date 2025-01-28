'Pulled the rug out from under them': Groups helping refugees in Kansas City receive stop-work order

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Leaders of refugee resettlement groups in Kansas City, Missouri, said the federal government has told them to no longer serve families who've arrived in the United States within the past 90 days.

The stop work orders arrived Friday and applies to the U.S. Reception and Placement program, a federal initiative to financially support refugees during their first 90 days in the United States.

Jewish Vocational Services and Della Lamb Community Services both said they received the orders.

They are now turning to the community for donations so they can continue to serve refugees while federal funds are off limits.

In his executive order, President Donald Trump said, "The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees. This order suspends the USRAP until such time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States."

Hillary Singer from Jewish Vocational Services said these refugees entered the country legally and this order is like "pulling the rug out from under them."

She said the organization has received about 350 refugees in the past three months, with the most recent family arriving on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Della Lamb wrote, "These families came here legally, seeking safety, stability, and the promise of a new life. Now, they’re being told they're not worth it. We refuse to turn our backs on them."

The Reception and Placement program pays for housing, food, job search services, language translation services, transportation, and other support services.

Make a donation to Jewish Vocational Services on its website or to Della Lamb through its online campaign.

