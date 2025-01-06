'Put yourself in our shoes': Amid service closures, Hope Faith stays open to help homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The snow storm that swept across the Kansas City area on Sunday closed some services that are usually available to the homeless, that's why existing shelters like Hope Faith are stepping up.

Hope Faith served 154 people on Sunday, which is 20 people above the center's capacity, according to executive director Doug Langner. Many stayed through Monday.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Doug Langner

"It seems like this whole city is shut down, and we knew that this was about, honestly saving lives last night. We welcomed in a man that was 76 years old," Langner said. "I was literally out snowplowing at about 11 o'clock and I had to walk him in because he was about ready to collapse."

Langner said people came into the center with frostbite and hypothermia. It's a reality many people experiencing homelessness face.

"Hypothermia, all of that," said Michael, who is staying at the center. "I done have friends of mine pass away in the cold because of that."

Michael asks people to put themselves in homeless people's shoes.

"Just for five minutes," he said.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City has curated a list of metro-area warming centers and shelters. United Way suggests calling 2-1-1 to find locations in your area.

Warming centers in Jackson County can be found here, and Wyandotte County's warming centers and information for its emergency can be found here.

The Lawrence Community Shelter says it won't turn anyone away; you can find information about their services, including overnight shelter, here.

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas.

