Qunicy, Mo. man killed in single vehicle crash SW of Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Quincy, Missouri man was killed in a single vehicle crash southwest of Warrensburg just after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 53-year-old man was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia on Route F south of SW 475th Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, struck a boulder and then overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he was ejected from the vehicle which came to rest on its driver side and caught fire.

The man died on the scene a short time later.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

