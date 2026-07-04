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Rain impacting Fourth of July events Saturday morning

Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 12:45 p.m. for parts of Missouri and Kansas
Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Saturday Morning Weather Update
Fourth of July Missouri
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Periods of rain and thunderstorms Saturday have already impacted some Fourth of July celebrations happening around the Kansas City area.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, the city of Lenexa, Kansas, canceled its July 4 Community Days Parade that was set to begin at 10 a.m.

The city cited the cancellation was due to forecasted weather conditions.

The Independence Day Parade in Leawood, Kansas, was also canceled due to severe weather chances. It was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

FIFA Fan Fest has delayed its opening due to weather conditions, aiming for a 3 p.m. opening. At this time, the Stars and Stripes Picnic at Fan Fest is still set for 6:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks celebration at 9:30 p.m.

At 11:57 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:45 p.m. Saturday for Miami, Linn and Johnson counties in Kansas, and Cass, Henry, Bates, Jackson and Johnson counties in Missouri.

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