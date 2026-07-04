Rain impacting Fourth of July events Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Periods of rain and thunderstorms Saturday have already impacted some Fourth of July celebrations happening around the Kansas City area.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, the city of Lenexa, Kansas, canceled its July 4 Community Days Parade that was set to begin at 10 a.m.

The city cited the cancellation was due to forecasted weather conditions.

The Independence Day Parade in Leawood, Kansas, was also canceled due to severe weather chances. It was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

FIFA Fan Fest has delayed its opening due to weather conditions, aiming for a 3 p.m. opening. At this time, the Stars and Stripes Picnic at Fan Fest is still set for 6:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks celebration at 9:30 p.m.

Due to weather conditions in the Kansas City area, including the potential for lightning, FIFA Fan Festival™ will delay opening today. We continue to monitor weather conditions and are targeting a 3 p.m. opening. We hope to provide a confirmed opening time by 1:30 p.m.



Please… pic.twitter.com/R9vODmsbCZ — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 4, 2026

At 11:57 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:45 p.m. Saturday for Miami, Linn and Johnson counties in Kansas, and Cass, Henry, Bates, Jackson and Johnson counties in Missouri.

Stay up to date with the KSHB 41 Weather team:



Check back throughout the day for updates on other events.

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