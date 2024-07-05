Rain or shine, one couple celebrates Fourth of July in Kansas City with a wedding ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Among the throngs of people who came to Kansas City, Missouri's fireworks and Independence Day celebration at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, one couple stood out.

"Five years ago, I gave Georgia here her engagement ring up here at the memorial," David Pope said. "And what I didn't do was give her a wedding ring. So I had a wedding ring in my pocket today and I took her up to the memorial, at the same place, and gave her a wedding ring."

Thousands of people came for fireworks, but if only they could see the sparkle in David's eye as he talked about Georgia.

"I asked her to take a photo of the skyline and I got down on my knee," he said. I had the ring ready and when she turned around, I had the ring," David said.

David's efforts stirred emotions in Georgia.

"He made me cry both times," she said.

It's a special day for the two of them, one they got to celebrate with the people gathered around them.

Jake Weller Fourth of July at Liberty Memorial in KCMO

"Meeting Georgia has been great in my life," David said. "But the fact that meeting all the people out here that come together in America, it makes it feel like the Fourth of July when you're kids, you know?"

That's what this day is all about. A love for freedom, love for country and just good old-fashioned love.

"God bless America, and God bless you all for coming out," David said

