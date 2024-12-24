Andrew Lester's legal team disputes lengthy witness list submitted by state

KANSAS CITY MO. — Eight weeks before the trial of Andrew Lester is set to begin, Lester's attorney filed a response disputing the number of witnesses the state plans to depose.

The trial for Lester, who shot Ralph Yarl in April 2023 after the teen went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings, will begin Tuesday, Feb. 18.

A motion filed Tuesday by Lester's attorney, Steven B. Salmon, states the state filed a witness list of 101 people.

As the case is slated to last two weeks, Salmon argued Lester has a right to know which 10 witnesses the state will actually call to trial.

"Assuming three days for jury selection and opening statements, a half day for instructions and closing arguments, and minimal time for the Defense to present evidence, the State is left with approximately five and a half days to present evidence and testimony," the motion states. "Clearly, the State has no intent or ability to call over 18 witnesses per day."

In the motion, Salmon asks for any witness list submitted by the state to comply with Lester's right to know which witnesses will be called.

Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Yarl.

—