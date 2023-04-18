Arrest warrant issued for 84-year-old man charged with shooting Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An arrest warrant was issued for the 84-year-old Clay County man charged with shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

Clay County Sheriff's Deputies say Andrew D. Lester is not yet in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Lester was charged Monday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Yarl last Thursday.

On Thursday, Yarl attempted to pick up his siblings at a home on Northeast 115th Terrace, but mistakenly went to a home with the same address in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street in the Northland.

Lester told police he heard the doorbell and believed someone was breaking into the home. He said he fired at Yarl twice, first shooting him in the head through the glass storm door, before shooting the teenager in the arm while he was on the ground.

Yarl was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, his attorney provided an update that he left the hospital and was recovering at home.

He was arrested and interviewed at the downtown KCPD Headquarters, before he was booked at the KCPD East Patrol Division. Police released Lester from custody after a couple of hours once it was determined that additional investigation would be needed beyond a 24-hour hold.

The warrant for Lester's arrest, filed on Monday, states that the court finds reasonable ground to believe that Lester is a danger to Yarl, the community or another person.

Lester's bond has been set at $200,000, the amount requested by the prosecutor.

Under the bond, Lester may not possess weapons of any type, cannot make direct or indirect contact with Yarl or his family and will have his cellphone monitored.

The bond is being supervised by Midwest ADP, and Lester must report within 48 hours of release.

Lester faces 10 to 30 years in prison for the assault charge and between three to 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.

The shooting sparked protests and a nation-wide conversation.