KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews plan to repave the southbound ramp from Interstate 635 to northbound Route 9 beginning Wednesday in Platte County.

The ramp will be closed to travelers from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged by the Missouri Department of Transportation to seek alternate routes.

The closure is part of a larger project to improve I-635 from the Missouri River to I-29 through repaving, guard rail replacement and other maintenance projects.