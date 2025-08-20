Ranch Bombs, BBQ Pit on a Stick: New bites coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ranch bombs, barbecue of mass varieties and fried foods galore are coming this season to general concessions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

We got a sneak peek at what’s new on the menu. Check the new items out below.

Rings and Wings Stand, 326

Endzone Express Appetizer Box

Hot fried pickles, cheese curds, chicken wings and onion rings, oh my. Why enjoy just one app when you can have them all?

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Endzone Express Appetizer Box

Arrowhead Street Eats, 103

Two-Point Confection

We didn’t try this one, but in looks alone, it was clear this dish would give you the sugar rush of a lifetime.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Two-Point Confection

Red Zone Meatballs

Meatballs on a stick! These would likely be much easier to eat than some of the other new options.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Red Zone Meatballs

The Uncrustable Crunch

It was a no from me. While the salad on top was oddly my favorite thing I tried, it was out of place. Deconstructed, the chicken nuggets were fabulous with the hot honey. The Uncrustable was also fabulous with the hot honey. But together? Very messy and not football food, in my opinion.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 The Uncrustable Crunch

Pigskin Dog

If candied jalapeño pork belly and spicy marshmallow crème are your jam, you should try this dish. Imagine chicken and waffles, but completely different — that’s what this is.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Pigskin Dog

Sack Nation, 115

Smokestack Nachos

Piled high with potato chips, barbecue chicken, white cheese sauce, fried onions and green onions, this dish will have your mouth watering at first sight.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Smokestack Nachos

Sackville Hot Chicken

Nashville hot and perfectly juicy, these chicken lollipops are sure to be a hit.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Sackville Hot Chicken

Hog House Sliders

Classic barbecue park, Havarti and fried onions on Hawaiian buns. Simple and classic.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Hog House Sliders

Omaha Steak Cart, 335

Goal Line Steak Sandwich

Just look at it. Enough said. The sandwich features aged cheddar, marinated steak, griddled red onion and jalapeño. To add a touch of flair, a sweet chili mayo is drizzled on top.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Goal Line Steak Sandwich

Burger Kitchen, 102 & 116

BBQ Pit on a Stick

This item is what dreams and nightmares are made of. The plump corndog-like behemoth is filled with sliced brisket and battered in cornbread. Then, it’s topped with a barbecue drizzle, cheesy corn, coleslaw and some green onions (for pizzazz). KSHB’s Tod Palmer said this one is surprisingly good.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 BBQ Pit on a Stick

Flame Grill Express, 233

Breakfast Burger

Get ready to wake up during late games. The breakfast burger features shredded hash browns, bacon, fried egg, cheese and spicy ketchup.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Breakfast Burger

Ranch Bombs

These little nuggets are the bomb.com. Think of a crab rangoon, but with ranch. Each bite is overwhelmingly creamy, but the hot honey hits just right. 10/10 would eat these again.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Ranch Bombs

Dill Pickle Tots

Nothing wrong with these. They are exactly what you’d think: crispy tots with hints of dill. Perfect when served with ranch.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Dill Pickle Tots

Sandwich of the Game: 18th & Vine Stack

You can keep the tailgate going inside with this sandwich. Pulled pork, brisket, crispy onions, molasses barbecue glaze and house pickles are wedged between a soft hoagie. If you’re looking for a hearty meal, look no further.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 18th & Vine Stack

Comeback 4 Seconds, 238

Tuna Poke Nachos

These are delightful. Soy forward, the tuna is pillow soft. The crunch of the wonton adds some complexity. All the flavor is there.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Tuna Poke Nachos

Hot Chicken Bao

The chicken inside was my favorite of any tender/nugget-type item I tried. The Nashville spices blend nicely with the sweet/tangy slaw and the sweet pickle.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Hot Chicken Bao

Jerk Chicken Tacos

You can never go wrong with tacos. Topped with pineapple salsa and cilantro crema, these tacos pack a punch.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Jerk Chicken Tacos

Bowl of the Game: Vegas Steak & Potato Bowl

KSHB’s Tod Palmer tried this one, too. While not a fan of the name — side eye to the Raiders — or the type of potato, he said it was alright. He prefers the poke nachos.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Vegas Steak & Potato Bowl

KC Style BBQ

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Rice Bowl

More foods in bowls, please. This bowl is filled with crispy pork belly, Gochujang barbecue glaze, jasmine rice, pickled cucumber slaw, scallions and sesame seeds.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Korean BBQ Pork Belly Rice Bowl

BBQ Chicken Salad

This item will surprise you. While salads aren’t typically a sports fan’s go-to, this salad is worth a try. Effortlessly tasty, this is a fantastic option.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 BBQ Chicken Salad

Victory Burger, 220

Queso Dip Burger

It's a fun idea, but this burger might need some work. It wasn’t my favorite, but it could be yours. While it is fun to dip in the queso, it seems to be missing something.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Queso Dip Burger

Primo, 204 & 208

Pie of the Game: Jalapeño Popper Pie

This pie would be perfect for a chilly fall game. It features a cream cheese base, bacon, jalapeño slices, cheddar and crispy onions.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Jalapeño Popper Pie

