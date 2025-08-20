Ranch Bombs, BBQ Pit on a Stick: New bites coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ranch bombs, barbecue of mass varieties and fried foods galore are coming this season to general concessions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
We got a sneak peek at what’s new on the menu. Check the new items out below.
—
Rings and Wings Stand, 326
Endzone Express Appetizer Box
Hot fried pickles, cheese curds, chicken wings and onion rings, oh my. Why enjoy just one app when you can have them all?
Arrowhead Street Eats, 103
Two-Point Confection
We didn’t try this one, but in looks alone, it was clear this dish would give you the sugar rush of a lifetime.
Red Zone Meatballs
Meatballs on a stick! These would likely be much easier to eat than some of the other new options.
The Uncrustable Crunch
It was a no from me. While the salad on top was oddly my favorite thing I tried, it was out of place. Deconstructed, the chicken nuggets were fabulous with the hot honey. The Uncrustable was also fabulous with the hot honey. But together? Very messy and not football food, in my opinion.
Pigskin Dog
If candied jalapeño pork belly and spicy marshmallow crème are your jam, you should try this dish. Imagine chicken and waffles, but completely different — that’s what this is.
Sack Nation, 115
Smokestack Nachos
Piled high with potato chips, barbecue chicken, white cheese sauce, fried onions and green onions, this dish will have your mouth watering at first sight.
Sackville Hot Chicken
Nashville hot and perfectly juicy, these chicken lollipops are sure to be a hit.
Hog House Sliders
Classic barbecue park, Havarti and fried onions on Hawaiian buns. Simple and classic.
Omaha Steak Cart, 335
Goal Line Steak Sandwich
Just look at it. Enough said. The sandwich features aged cheddar, marinated steak, griddled red onion and jalapeño. To add a touch of flair, a sweet chili mayo is drizzled on top.
Burger Kitchen, 102 & 116
BBQ Pit on a Stick
This item is what dreams and nightmares are made of. The plump corndog-like behemoth is filled with sliced brisket and battered in cornbread. Then, it’s topped with a barbecue drizzle, cheesy corn, coleslaw and some green onions (for pizzazz). KSHB’s Tod Palmer said this one is surprisingly good.
Flame Grill Express, 233
Breakfast Burger
Get ready to wake up during late games. The breakfast burger features shredded hash browns, bacon, fried egg, cheese and spicy ketchup.
Ranch Bombs
These little nuggets are the bomb.com. Think of a crab rangoon, but with ranch. Each bite is overwhelmingly creamy, but the hot honey hits just right. 10/10 would eat these again.
Dill Pickle Tots
Nothing wrong with these. They are exactly what you’d think: crispy tots with hints of dill. Perfect when served with ranch.
Sandwich of the Game: 18th & Vine Stack
You can keep the tailgate going inside with this sandwich. Pulled pork, brisket, crispy onions, molasses barbecue glaze and house pickles are wedged between a soft hoagie. If you’re looking for a hearty meal, look no further.
Comeback 4 Seconds, 238
Tuna Poke Nachos
These are delightful. Soy forward, the tuna is pillow soft. The crunch of the wonton adds some complexity. All the flavor is there.
Hot Chicken Bao
The chicken inside was my favorite of any tender/nugget-type item I tried. The Nashville spices blend nicely with the sweet/tangy slaw and the sweet pickle.
Jerk Chicken Tacos
You can never go wrong with tacos. Topped with pineapple salsa and cilantro crema, these tacos pack a punch.
Bowl of the Game: Vegas Steak & Potato Bowl
KSHB’s Tod Palmer tried this one, too. While not a fan of the name — side eye to the Raiders — or the type of potato, he said it was alright. He prefers the poke nachos.
KC Style BBQ
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Rice Bowl
More foods in bowls, please. This bowl is filled with crispy pork belly, Gochujang barbecue glaze, jasmine rice, pickled cucumber slaw, scallions and sesame seeds.
BBQ Chicken Salad
This item will surprise you. While salads aren’t typically a sports fan’s go-to, this salad is worth a try. Effortlessly tasty, this is a fantastic option.
Victory Burger, 220
Queso Dip Burger
It's a fun idea, but this burger might need some work. It wasn’t my favorite, but it could be yours. While it is fun to dip in the queso, it seems to be missing something.
Primo, 204 & 208
Pie of the Game: Jalapeño Popper Pie
This pie would be perfect for a chilly fall game. It features a cream cheese base, bacon, jalapeño slices, cheddar and crispy onions.
—