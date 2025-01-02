Ray County Sheriff closes jail for safety and security reasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Ray County Sheriff Gary Blackwell says he closed the county's jail on Jan. 1 due to safety and security issues.

Wednesday was Blackwell's first day in office.

Sheriff Blackwell stated in a news release the jail has sanitary plumbing issues, including water lines that freeze in cold weather.

Electrical issues, a lack of proper lighting, and damage from escape attempts also present dangers to staff and inmates, Blackwell said in the news release.

A part of the jail will remain open as a 24-hour holding facility.

Jail employees also will do administrative tasks. Sheriff Blackwell stated all current jail staff will remain employed at this time.

Inmates will be sent to jails in Harrison and Lafayette counties, as well as the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Families can call 816-290-5323 to find out which jail inmates have been taken.

Sheriff Blackwell said he toured the jail with Ray County Commissioners and determined it was best to close the jail, at least temporarily, to evaluate conditions and possibilities of improvement.

We're following this story throughout Thursday. Have something we should know? Share with us by sending an e-mail.

