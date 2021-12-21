Raymore-Peculiar School District mourns loss of physical education teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District is mourning the loss of one its physical education teachers.

Lauren Michele Way, 37, died unexpectedly over the weekend at her home, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Way was in her sixth year of teaching at the Raymore-Peculiar High School according to her obituary .

In addition to teaching, she also coached softball, basketball, soccer and track. Way recently took over as the head coach for the softball team.

Before her time at Ray-Pec, Way also worked at William Chrisman High School in Independence.

The district will offer a place for students, staff and families to support each other at the Ray-Pec High School gym on on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m.

There will be support staff and counselors for anyone who needs assistance.