Raymore-Peculiar School District mourns loss of physical education teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District is mourning the loss of one its physical education teachers.
Lauren Michele Way, 37, died unexpectedly over the weekend at her home, according to a Facebook post from the district.
Way was in her sixth year of teaching at the Raymore-Peculiar High School according to her obituary.
In addition to teaching, she also coached softball, basketball, soccer and track. Way recently took over as the head coach for the softball team.
Before her time at Ray-Pec, Way also worked at William Chrisman High School in Independence.
The district will offer a place for students, staff and families to support each other at the Ray-Pec High School gym on on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be support staff and counselors for anyone who needs assistance.