Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman retires Friday after 10 years as head of the city's police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raymore, Missouri, Police Chief Jan Zimmerman retired Friday after 10 years as the leader of the city's police department.

"It’s truly been my pleasure serving alongside the men and women of the Raymore Police Department," Zimmerman said in a statement. "They have a level of concern for this community and its citizens that makes me proud to have been a part of this organization for the past 10 years."

Zimmerman began her career in law enforcement as a dispatcher for the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department in 1979 and became a sworn officer in 1982.

She served in a variety of roles and reached the rank of major.

Zimmerman biggest goals during her time were leading the effort to get body-worn cameras for every Raymore police officer. She also brought Crisis Intervention Team program to the suburban department.

The program trains officers to respond to individuals struggling with a variety of problems and help resolve those situations with compassion and effectiveness.

Zimmerman serves as the program director for the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE) with the Kansas City Crime Commission and serves on other local boards that support the law enforcement community.

The Raymore Police Department has already found its new leader inside the department.

Deputy Chief Jim Wilson will be sworn in as Chief of Police at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Council Chamber in Raymore City Hall.

Wilson is a 29-year veteran of the Raymore Police Department.

