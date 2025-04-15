Raymore police investigating vandalism at multiple city parks; damage estimated at nearly $7,000

RAYMORE, Mo. — Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents at multiple Raymore city parks that have caused nearly $7,000 in damage.

According to city officials, Hawk Ridge Park and Recreation Park on the south side of town were among the locations targeted in recent weeks.

The vandalism included kicked-over trash bins, a cracked changing table, and damage to walls and dispensers at Hawk Ridge Park.

At Harmony Park, vandals damaged a soap dispenser and a musical instrument.

Vandals kicked over trash cans, damaged a light under the Raymore-Peculiar Sunrise Optimist Club pavilion and graffitied the women's restroom at Recreation Park.

Raymore officials estimate the total loss from these incidents exceeds $6,800, not including the cost of staff time for cleanup and investigation.

Police have leads on identifying some of the suspects, who appear to be juveniles.

City spokesperson Melissa Harmer said surveillance video will not be released publicly "due to their age."

"We will be stepping up police department patrols in all of our parks at all times of day through the summer," Harmer said. "We also encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to call our police department."

Harmer urges residents to report any suspicious activity or damage after the fact to the non-emergency number at 816-331-0530.

