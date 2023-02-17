Raymore residents, politicians agree they don't want landfill near city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In what might be a first at any city meeting anywhere, every politician and resident agreed Thursday night on one issue — no landfill near Raymore, Missouri.

The meeting was held at a community center to allow more Raymore residents to voice their opinions on a proposed landfill near the city's border.

Residents packed the room and many came to a podium to voice strong opposition to a landfill.

The planned landfill’s boundaries are within a 960-acre location between Peterson Road on the west, Missouri 150 Highway on the north, Horridge Road on the east and 155th Street on the south, according to information posted on the city's website.

Each person who spoke Thursday night gave reasons why allowing the landfill would pose environmental hazards, damage property values and lower the quality of life in the Cass County city just south of Kansas City, Missouri.

It is the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council that will have the final vote on whether to allow a landfill to be built because the business would be within the city limits of KCMO.

