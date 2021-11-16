Watch
Raytown City Hall, police department temporarily evacuated after suspicious device found

Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown City Hall and the police headquarters were evacuated around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday after police found a "suspicious device" on a woman who had been arrested.

The city hall and the police headquarters share a building, so both were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," a release from Raytown police said, though the device was discovered in the police station.

"A local bomb squad was called. At about 12:50 p.m., the bomb squad removed the device and will investigate it further," the release said.

After the device was removed, the police department reopened, but City Hall stayed closed.

"Police service was not interrupted while the building staff was displaced temporarily. City hall remained closed to daily business for the remainder of the day. Public meetings later today were unaffected and will take place as planned," the release said.

The city of Raytown noted in a tweet that some of the in-person services that would not be conducted could be done online.

Investigation of the device continues.

