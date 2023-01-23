Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Raytown High School student hospitalized after being struck by car

Raytown-Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Raytown police
Raytown-Police
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 12:05:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Raytown High School is recovering from injuries after being struck by a car outside the school Monday morning.

Raytown Police tell KSHB 41 News the student was struck around 7:05 a.m. when a student driver was pulling into a parking lot at the school, located at 6019 Blue Ridge Blvd.

The student suffered an injury to their leg and was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the student driving the car that struck the pedestrian did not appear impaired and was not ticketed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.