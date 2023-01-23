Raytown High School student hospitalized after being struck by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Raytown High School is recovering from injuries after being struck by a car outside the school Monday morning.

Raytown Police tell KSHB 41 News the student was struck around 7:05 a.m. when a student driver was pulling into a parking lot at the school, located at 6019 Blue Ridge Blvd.

The student suffered an injury to their leg and was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the student driving the car that struck the pedestrian did not appear impaired and was not ticketed.

—