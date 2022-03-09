Raytown Police Department asking for help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is requesting the public's help to find a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Police said Nisbeth Garay-Correa, 26, was last seen about 9 p.m. on Feb. 27.

She was walking away from a residence in the 9500 block of East 68th Street in Raytown, Missouri.

Garay-Correa is 4-feet-11-inches tall, with a medium build and short black hair, police say.

She wore a red Chick-fil-A jacket, black leggings and pink shoes.

Police said she needs medication that she did not have on her person when she left.

Anyone with information on Garay-Correa is urged to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.