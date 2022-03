KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police need the public's help to find a woman missing for nearly two weeks.

Heather Freeman, 35, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on March 15 at a residence in the 8000 block of Tennessee Avenue, according to police.

She was last seen wearing her McDonald's employee uniform.

Freeman may also have been in a silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about Heather Freeman should call 911.