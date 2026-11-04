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Raytown Police searching for a missing non-verbal man

Kendarius Thompson
Via Raytown Police Department
Kendarius Thompson
Kendarius Thompson
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is searching for a missing man who has autism and is non-verbal.

Police say 18-year-old Kendarius Thompson was last seen in the 8100 block of Kentucky Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Police say he was wearing a black shirt, orange Garfield pajama pants and black slides.

Police say Kendarius left on foot and the last phone ping showed him near East 350 Highway near Gregory Boulevard.

Anyone who has seen him should call 911, or the Raytown Police Department at 816 737-6020.

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