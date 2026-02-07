Raytown School District canceled Saturday's basketball games between Raytown HS and Raytown South HS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown School District announced Friday they canceled the Battle of the Birds 2026 scheduled for Saturday, February 7th.

The event would have featured games between the boys and girls basketball teams from Raytown High School and Raytown South High School.

The district said in a Facebook post Friday all tickets purchased will be refunded.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and we look forward to supporting both the Blue Jays and the Cardinals the rest of the season," the school district said in its Facebook statement.

No information was given in the Facebook post on why the games were canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—