Raytown School District employee dismissed after alleged confrontation with student that was caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown School District employee was dismissed after a recent alleged confrontation with a student, the district confirmed.

In a letter to parents earlier this week, the district said the incident was witnessed by other students and recorded.

Administrators and security officers responded to the area of the school where the incident happened and deescalated the situation, the district said.

"The incident that transpired today at one of our high schools is not in alignment with our values and practices for our students and staff," Raytown School District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox said in a statement. "Our environments are established to be safe and orderly for students and staff alike and situations such as this will not be tolerated. When matters like this arise, we take swift and appropriate action to bring resolution for all involved. As a result of this matter, the employee has been dismissed from the Raytown School District."

No word on what led to the confrontation.

