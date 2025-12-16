Raytown South High School principal on administrative leave during district investigation

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

The Raytown School District said Monday night it has placed Raytown South High School Principal John Williams on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation.

According to a district spokesperson, the district learned of "new information" Monday afternoon regarding Williams.

"We will review the information and look into the situation, just as we would any other personnel matter," the spokesperson said in a statement Monday night to KSHB 41 News.

Williams will remain on administrative leave during the investigation.

"We understand that staff and parents may have questions about this situation," the spokesperson said. "Given that this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide further details."

Online court records reveal Williams was arrested on Nov. 29, 2025, in Johnson County, Kansas, on a warrant out of Illinois.

Williams posted a $10,000 bond on Dec. 1 and was released from custody.

He appeared before a Johnson County District Court judge on Dec. 11. The judge set the next hearing date for March 11.

Williams' attorney confirmed Monday night his client remains in Kansas, where he resides. Neither Williams nor his attorney had any further comment regarding the ongoing investigations.

