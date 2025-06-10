Raytown's Camp Garney encourages young women to learn trade skills

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Camp Garney, a free construction camp in Raytown, is giving young women hands-on experience with power tools and projects, while encouraging them to enter the trade industry.

Garney, a water and wastewater contractor, sponsors the two-week event specifically for girls.

On Tuesday, the girls were building picnic benches that will go to their local elementary schools.

"It's an opportunity to us to expose young ladies to the different opportunities that are available in construction," said Christina Lopez, who works in Workforce Development and Community Outreach at Garney.

Lopez said there's a need for trade professionals in general, but especially when it comes to getting women in the field. A recent U.S. Department of Commerce report finds women make up only 14% of the construction industry workforce.

"You don't see as many woman applying for those jobs," Lopez said. "I don't know if it's that they've been told that they cant do them, or they don't see it as a roll for women to take."

Layla Clopton is one Raytown High School student in this year's program. She said she enjoys "hands-on" worked, and figured she'd try something new. She'll leave the camp feeling more confident in herself and her abilities, like when she uses a power saw.

"At first I thought I was gonna be scared, terrified and all that," Clopton said. "It's easy to use and it's fun."

