Red Cross assisting 10 after overnight apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross is assisting ten people after an overnight apartment fire in the 2700 block of 30th Street.

Kansas City. Mo. firefighters were called to the two-story 12 unit building shortly before 4:00 a.m.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor.

One person was treated on the scene, but refused transport to an area hospital.

Fire officials say Red Cross is assisting seven adults and three children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.