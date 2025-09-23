Red Cross helping 6 people, 2 dogs after overnight fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating the cause of an overnight apartment fire.

Firefighters say the fire happened at the Aspen Lodge Apartments at 81st Terrace and Switzer just before 3 a.m.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is helping six adults and two dogs.

OPFD & Lenexa Fire quickly extinguished a fire in a first floor apartment at the Aspen Lodge Apartments at 81st Terr. & Switzer. No injuries are reported. 6 adults & 2 dogs from 4 units are being assisted by the Red Cross. Thanks Lenexa Fire, OPPD, JoCo Med-ACT for assistance. pic.twitter.com/sLBrRpnOsv — Overland Park Fire Department (@OverlandParkFD) September 23, 2025

The fire department says fire damage was contained to the unit where the fire started, but the majority of building sustained moderate smoke damage.

The building did have working smoke alarms.

Residents from 4 units were displaced.

