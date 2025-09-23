Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Red Cross helping 6 people, 2 dogs after overnight fire in Overland Park

Overland Park firefighters say the fire happened at the Aspen Lodge Apartments at 81st Terrace and Switzer. (Video courtesy Overland Park Fire Department)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating the cause of an overnight apartment fire.

Firefighters say the fire happened at the Aspen Lodge Apartments at 81st Terrace and Switzer just before 3 a.m.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is helping six adults and two dogs.

The fire department says fire damage was contained to the unit where the fire started, but the majority of building sustained moderate smoke damage.

The building did have working smoke alarms.

Residents from 4 units were displaced.

