Red Cross volunteers deployed to help in relief efforts from Hurricane Beryl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Red Cross responders from across Missouri and Arkansas are answering the call to help those impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

As on Thursday morning, 14 responders from the region are providing critical help in Texas.

Also, three other responders from Missouri are supporting flood relief efforts in Iowa.

This is just on the aftermath of relief efforts that impacted the tornadoes that impacted parts of Missouri and Arkansas.

"We are grateful to the volunteers who are willing to leave home and help those affected by disasters around the country The majority of our workforce- 9%- is made up of volunteers, and we simply could not do what we do without them", said JoAnn Woody Exective Director for the Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri chapter, American red Cross.

in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, more than 1.6 million customers are without power and air conditioning as dangerous high temperatures smother southeast Texas from Galveston to Houston. It may be days, even weeks, before power is restored while the combined heat and humidity make it feel like it's 105 degrees.

You can help by visiting redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

