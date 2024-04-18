Red-shouldered hawk rescued after being caught in net at Topgolf in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A red-shouldered hawk was rescued after it was trapped in a net at Topgolf in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Police Department says the federally protected hawk was caught in the net approximately 120 feet in the air.

Officers contacted the Overland Park Fire Department, game warden and Operation Wildlife to devise a plan to rescue the hawk.

Topgolf secured a truck that was able to reach the bird and crews received a "crash course" in handling birds of prey, per OPPD.

The hawk was removed from the net within a few hours.

It was taken to Operation Wildlife for rehabilitation and is planned to be released once it recovers.