Red Thursday flags now on sale across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Limited-edition Chiefs flags are now on sale to celebrate Red Thursday in Kansas City.

Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.

The flags are being sold for a minimum $5 donation at McDonald's restaurants, as well as other metro locations.

You can also buy them online through the Chiefs website for $10 starting at 6 a.m.

This year's design features head coach Andy Reid's signature tagline, "How 'bout those Chiefs."

The flags have raised more than $8 million for Ronald McDonald House Kansas City in the past 13 years.

"This tradition is unlike any other in the National Football League, and we are proud to have fans who go above and beyond to create a meaningful impact in our community," Chiefs Vice President of Community Impact and Civic Affairs Anne Scharf said in a news release. "The Kansas City Chiefs and the Hunt Family Foundation are excited to once again work with the Ronald McDonald House Kansas City and McDonald's to do our part to help families stay together and focus on what matters most when a child is receiving medical care."