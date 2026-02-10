Redevelopment opportunity available at historic Bryant School in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools and Block Real Estate Services LLC announced Tuesday the release of a historic school property for redevelopment under the district’s Repurposing Initiative.

Bryant School, located at 319 Westover Road, sits in Kansas City, Missouri's Brookside neighborhood.

The property provides an opportunity to repurpose the building or create infill single-family homes, according to a press release from Block Real Estate Services LLC.

The Repurposing Initiative is the district's strategic plan to reimagine properties that have closed or are not being used.

“Kansas City Public Schools is committed to transforming underutilized properties into spaces that serve the future of our communities,” KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said in the press release.

Block Real Estate Services LLC will lead the proposal selection process.

