Remains of missing Kansas City boy pulled from Indiana river

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Indiana officials have found the body of a missing Kansas City boy who disappeared while on vacation.

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity to 41 Action News Tuesday.

Kyrin Carter, 12, has autism and walked away from the Best Western in Hammond, Indiana, on May 15.

Search efforts have been ongoing, and local officials recently began stopping the flow to the Little Calumet River to search for the missing child.

On Monday, a volunteer kayaker located what appeared to be a body approximately 300 feet away from where Kyrin went missing, according to local police.

The body was retrieved and the coroner's office was able to make the identification but has not yet released a cause of death.

