'Remake Learning Days' initiative encourages teachers, students to get out of classroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jill Fletcher sees it firsthand every day: each of her students learns in a unique way.

“I love that I get to work with all sorts of different kids and help them figure out how they can best be learners and to find success in the classroom in their own different ways,” said Fletcher, who teaches in Odessa, Missouri.

A global initiative called “Remake Learning Days” encourages teachers, students, and parents to break the education routine and find engaging, hands-on ways for kids to discover. More than 150 events will take place in the Kansas City area from May 1 to May 15 and many are free of charge.

Tuesday, Fletcher and other teachers took third-grade classes from the public school district to Hale Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, for an educational field trip coinciding with the American Royal Youth Rodeo. The field trip is one of the Remake Learning Days calendar events.

The experience gave students a hands-on opportunity to learn about agriculture, nutrition, livestock, food, and much more.

“It’s great to be out today and get a break and get to see them explore and learn with their friends,” Fletcher said. “It’s fun.”

Other Remake Learning Days events across Kansas City explore cooking, coding, archery, craft jewelry-making, and drone operations. Organizers hope the events create a dynamic environment helping children find new knowledge.

Locally, KC STEM Alliance helps organize the Remake Learning Days events.

KSHB 41 News will host one of the events apart of Remake Learning Days, School Day at the K, alongside the Kansas City Royals and Science City on May 11. Tickets to the event are available online and include a ticket to the Royals game that afternoon.

The weather team will perform weather experiments to spark students' interest.

