Remodel of historic Kansas City church goes viral with completion of new wedding and event spaces

In Westport, along Broadway Boulevard, a historic stone building got new owners and new life.

The building in midtown Kansas City is where many gathered for church services and weddings for more than 100 years.

Now there's new spaces curated for a new generation that's drawn more than 130,000 people to its social media sites.

The building, known for more than 100 years as Broadway Church, was abandoned and for sale when Johnny and Abby Youssef bought the building.

The couple knows stories from the building are endless, and they wanted to create a space for a new generation of people and their stories.

“We’re restoring something beautiful, we’re bringing an asset to our city, we’re bringing history back to the place of gathering all these emotions of excitement,” Johnny Youssef said.

They realized many people wanted to see the story of renovating a historic church and follow that journey.

But Johnny wasn’t a social media hotshot, but he did have a passion for sharing.

“I just think the story is worth telling,” he said.

Millions watched their social media content and they quickly went viral.

“We bought it in April 2022, two months before we got married," he said. "We thought it was going to be a six-month project."

More than two years and $3 million later, the Melrose Abbey event space was completed.

Abby Youssef led the styling of the interior design.

The Youssef's also made sure to get the history right in the building's transformation.

“I’ve been collecting history and documentation and paperwork, and I even have the original land deed,” he said.

Now with 40 weddings already planned for the space, they’re able to share the story in person.

The finished project includes a ceremony space, a balcony, reception space, bar, social lounge, bridal suites, groom’s suite, a lobby, and prep kitchen.

The prices for renting the space range from $5,000 to $6,8000.

